Chinese charity fund spends 6 mln USD on Nepal projects since 2015

Xinhua) 08:28, December 30, 2021

KATHMANDU, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) has spent about 6 million U.S. dollars for projects in Nepal since its entry into the South Asian country following a destructive earthquake in April 2015, the Chinese charity fund said Wednesday.

The CFPA has been focusing its efforts in Nepal on the areas of emergency rescue and transitional resettlement, post-disaster recovery, community development and prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic, directly benefiting as many as 880,000 people.

Addressing a seminar held in the Nepali capital Kathmandu to mark the sixth anniversary of CFPA Nepal, Uma Regmi, Nepal's minister for women, children and senior citizens, described as "remarkable" the works done by the Chinese charity fund in Nepal in the last six years.

"I came to know that it has been supporting Nepal right after the earthquake and during COVID-19 in several areas, including tent and food distribution, computer and school bag distribution, skill development training and oxygen concentrator distribution," she said.

"China has come forward to support us in times of crisis," she added, pledging "full support" to CFPA Nepal in the future.

In his speech, Leela Mani Paudyal, a former Nepali ambassador to China, said the CFPA with rich experience in the area of poverty alleviation has used local resources very well in its operation in Nepal.

"Its work in Nepal will definitely help reduce poverty in Nepal," he said, adding that China's poverty eradication would also provide lessons to Nepal.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)