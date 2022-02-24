China reaffirms support for Nepal's own development path

Xinhua) 08:50, February 24, 2022

(Source:Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to support the Nepalese people in choosing independently their own development path and offer support and assistance to Nepal's socioeconomic development to the best of its capability, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Reports said the Nepalese government's decision to submit the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement with the United States in Parliament a few days ago has triggered a huge controversy as mass protests were held in places like Kathmandu.

The U.S. State Department said that Nepal's failure to ratify the compact will impact bilateral relations. Some analysts say that the MCC agreement gives itself higher authority than Nepal's domestic law, U.S. program staff's activities in Nepal will not be subjected to local jurisdiction, and the project's accounting and audit is supervised, managed and conducted by the U.S. side. Experts in Nepal believe that accepting the MCC will be detrimental to Nepal's security and sovereignty.

"The U.S. Embassy in Nepal described the 500-million-dollar MCC grant as 'a gift from the American people to Nepalis.' I wonder, since when does a gift come with the package of an ultimatum? How can anyone accept such a 'gift'? Is it a 'gift' or Pandora's box?" said spokesperson Hua Chunying.

"I'm afraid it will turn out like a Nepalese saying: It looks good, but you will find the meat difficult to chew," Hua said.

She said that it is China's consistent belief that in pursuing international development cooperation, the principle of mutual respect and equality should be upheld, the sovereignty of the country concerned and the will of its people should be fully respected, and there should be no interference in any country's domestic affairs, no political strings attached, no coercive diplomacy, and certainly no infringement on other countries' sovereignty and interests for selfish gains.

As Nepal's friendly close neighbor and development partner, China will continue to support the Nepalese people in choosing independently their own development path and offer support and assistance to Nepal's socioeconomic development to the best of its capability, Hua said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)