China's foreign investment for large projects up in first 5 months
BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- In the first five months of 2022, China received 47.68 billion U.S. dollars in foreign capital for major foreign-funded projects each with a contracted investment of at least 100 million U.S. dollars, up 40.3 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed Thursday.
The sum accounted for 54.3 percent of foreign investment in actual use nationwide in the five-month period, according to the data.
Shu Jueting, spokesperson for the ministry, said at a press briefing that a bevy of global firms have sped up their business expansion in China, which shows an unchanged confidence in the Chinese market and their long-term business prospects in China.
The ministry will continue to ramp up support for major foreign-invested projects and help address difficulties faced by enterprises, she said.
