China's investment in road, waterway infrastructure up in first four months

Xinhua) 15:35, May 23, 2022

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China's investment in road and waterway infrastructure saw steady expansion in the first four months of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.

Fixed-asset investment in road and waterway infrastructure rose 7.3 percent year on year to 729.5 billion yuan (about 107.51 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, according to the ministry.

In breakdown, the country's fixed-asset investment in road construction climbed 7.7 percent year on year, while that for waterway infrastructure edged up 0.8 percent from the same period last year.

North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported the fastest growth in this regard, with investment surging 107.1 percent from the previous year.

Northeast China's Liaoning Province saw the sharpest decline during the January-April period, with investment plunging 81.2 percent year on year, the data shows.

