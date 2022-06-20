Chinese state councilor stresses win-win cooperation with multinationals

Xinhua) 09:19, June 20, 2022

QINGDAO, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China will unwaveringly expand high-level opening-up, deepen win-win cooperation with multinationals, and contribute to building an open world economy, Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong said Sunday.

China will further widen market access, promote fair competition, facilitate trade and investment, and foster a market-oriented, law-based and international business environment, Wang said when addressing the opening ceremony of the third Qingdao Multinationals Summit in the coastal city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

Stressing China's wider opening-up, improving business environment, and opportunities, Wang welcomes companies from all over the world to invest in the country, explore its market, compete on a level playing field, and share the benefits of development.

Wang also said despite complicated situations at home and abroad, the long-term sound fundamentals of the Chinese economy remain unchanged and China will effectively coordinate epidemic control and economic and social development.

