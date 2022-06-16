China to step up efforts to support private investment

Xinhua) 08:32, June 16, 2022

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts to support private investment and push ahead with multi-purpose projects, according to arrangements made at a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

This aims to further expand effective investment and boost consumption and employment, the meeting said.

The country will also allow medium, small and micro enterprises to defer payments of their contributions to the basic medical insurance, launch initiatives to end unjustified charges levied on businesses, and postpone payments for government administrative charges, it said.

