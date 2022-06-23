Home>>
China's non-financial outbound direct investment up 2.3 pct in January-May
June 23, 2022
BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached 287.06 billion yuan in the first five months of the year, up 2.3 percent year on year, official data showed Thursday.
In U.S. dollar terms, the ODI rose 3 percent from a year ago to 44.6 billion dollars, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
