China-U.S. military ties require mutual effort, sincerity: spokesperson

Xinhua) 20:50, June 30, 2022

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese spokesperson said on Thursday that the development of the China-U.S. military relationship requires sincerity and effort from both sides.

"Currently, communication channels between the two militaries are open and unfettered, and China is open to the promotion of military-to-military exchanges and cooperation between the two countries," said Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, at a regular press conference.

For some time, the United States, out of a Cold-War mentality, has been practicing bloc politics, he said. Out of self-interest, the United States has been tightening bilateral military alliances, piecing together the military pact between the United States, Britain and Australia, or AUKUS, peddling the Quad mechanism, and strengthening the Five Eyes Alliance, said Tan, adding that such moves are obviously targeted against China.

The China-U.S. military relationship is now at an important juncture, and going forward, the two militaries will carry out a series of dialogues and exchanges, the spokesperson said.

"We urge the U.S. side to abandon the Cold War zero-sum mentality and take concrete actions to create favorable conditions for the healthy and stable development of the military-to-military relationship," he said.

