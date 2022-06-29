War on abortion could turn U.S. into "police state": Health Affairs

Xinhua) 09:08, June 29, 2022

NEW YORK, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Supreme Court-overturned Roe and Casey has pro-life activists and politicians celebrating, but to win the larger victory they seek they will have to turn the country into a "police state," reported U.S. monthly newsletters Health Affairs on Monday.

"Because most abortions can be performed medically, abortion opponents will likely have to use tactics similar to those employed in the War on Drugs to prevent women bent on ending pregnancies from getting the pills they require," said the report.

The consequences of employing such tactics will be similar, too, it said, noting that "liberties will be lost, racism will be institutionalized, and millions of lives will be destroyed."

Medical abortions can be induced during the first 10 to 12 weeks of pregnancy using mifepristone and misoprostol. Approximately two-thirds of all abortions occur during this period.

The percentage of all abortions that are effected medically has also risen dramatically, from 0 percent in 2000 to 54 percent in 2020, according to the report.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)