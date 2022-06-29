Homicide rate increase for Black women rivals that of Black men in U.S.:The Guardian

Xinhua) 09:03, June 29, 2022

LONDON, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The increase in the death rate for Black women caused by homicide rivaled that of Black men in 2020 in the United States, British newspaper The Guardian has reported recently.

As homicides increased nearly 30 percent in the U.S. that year, the rate for Black women and girls rose 33 percent, more than double that of white women, according to The Guardian's analysis of the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The increase only worsened an "unspoken epidemic" that has been unfolding over years, the report cited advocates as saying.

From the mainstream feminist movement to the news media to law enforcement to community violence prevention organizations, many institutions "have stayed silent about the crisis of violence against Black women," according to the report.

A national march against Black femicide is being planned for late August in Washington DC, where the homicide rate for Black women was among the highest in the nation in 2020, according to The Guardian report.

