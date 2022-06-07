U.S. politicians should ditch political tricks

Some U.S. politicians and relevant U.S. Congress agencies recently released so-called statements that interfered in China’s internal affairs under the guise of human rights and freedom, and smeared human rights and rule of law in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), in an attempt to incite confrontation, undermine China's development and tarnish its image.

Such political grandstanding is weak and pale in front of the constant human rights progress in China, as well as the prosperity and stability in the HKSAR. It is just another awkward political show.

Today’s China is marching on a new journey towards the second centenary goal of building a modern socialist country in all respects. Today’s Hong Kong is further transitioning from chaos to stability and opening a new chapter of sound governance towards prosperity. No hysteria or political performance of any U.S. politician can stop the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation or change the bright prospects for Hong Kong’s prosperity and development.

Since the implementation of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, Hong Kong’s public order has been restored, the rule of law has been upheld, the development went back on the right track, lawful rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents have been protected in accordance with the law, and foreign investors in Hong Kong enjoy a safer, more stable and predictable business environment.

However, some U.S. politicians have turned a blind eye to such facts and are still trying to promote ideological infiltrations and so-called “peaceful evolution” against China. Their efforts are doomed to be a complete failure given the current trend.

Democracy, freedom and human rights are the common pursuits of mankind. They are not private assets of any individual country, nor should they become a weapon to interfere in other countries' domestic affairs or contain other countries' development.

In the practice of defending democracy, freedom and human rights, China has put people's overall interests on top of the agenda in its political endeavors, maintained the logic of giving democracy back to the people, and advocated the principles that freedom should enhance the all-round development of the people, and happiness is the ultimate standard of human rights.

China is widely supported by the international society for its advocacy of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are the common values of humanity. The fact-distorting blame by U.S. politicians is precisely evidence proving their attempts to destroy democracy, freedom and human rights, and exposing their double standard.

At present, the chaotic practice of democracy, traumatized human rights, as well as the nominal freedom of speech in the U.S. is obvious to all. The U.S. has an awful human rights track record and appalling governance deficiencies—the death of George Floyd, frequent school shootings, the Capitol riot, and over one million COVID-19 fatalities, to name a few.

Is the American-style democracy one that neglects people's lives? Is the American-style freedom one that allows people to shoot? The U.S., the self-claimed “beacon of human rights”, fails to protect the basic right to life of its own citizens, and has no right to point a finger at China, a country that puts people first and adheres to a people-centered philosophy, or slander Hong Kong, a city that upholds democracy and the rule of law.

If the U.S. politicians really care about democracy, freedom and human rights, they should face up to the fact that their country is experiencing a retrogression in democracy, freedom and human rights, rather than interfering in other countries' domestic affairs under the guise of democracy, freedom and human rights.

China has sufficient strengths, willpower and measures to resolutely safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests. No slander can stop the sustained implementation of “one country, two systems” or the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

We urge the U.S. politicians to obey international law and the basic norms governing international relations, stop meddling in China's domestic affairs and Hong Kong affairs, and ditch deceptive political tricks.

(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People’s Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)

