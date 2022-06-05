U.S. quest to maintain world hegemony exacerbates conflicts, wars worldwide -- Syrian experts

Xinhua) 16:37, June 05, 2022

DAMASCUS, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. quest to maintain its hegemony and a unilateral international system is stirring up chaos and instability worldwide, not least as Washington has repeatedly acted outside the framework of the UN Charter, Syrian experts have said.

For its own grip on the world, the United States is deliberately creating chaos and crises, especially in countries that stand against its hegemony and destructive policies, Syrian political expert Mohammad al-Omari told Xinhua.

According to the expert, it has become obvious that the United States has followed a strategy of provoking internal rifts and conflicts "in an effort to drown emerging countries, which oppose the American policies, and push such countries towards crises and wars and preoccupy them in conflicts regionally or internationally."

"The United States does not respect the Charter of the United Nations and does not respect international organizations," al-Omari said. "It uses these organizations as a means to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries when its interests require that."

Denouncing U.S. foreign policy as the "most destroyer" of the international system, al-Omari said the United States doesn't respect the sovereignty of other countries and violates all related UN resolutions in that regard.

Employing such bright terms and slogans as human rights and democracy, the United States aims to "achieve its own interests and its expansion at the level of the international system and the level of expanding its military bases or even interference in internal affairs of other countries," al-Omari noted.

Meanwhile, Osama Danura, another political expert, warned that more wars and crises would rise around the world, if the U.S. policies remained unrestricted.

"When there is no control over the American behavior, this means that wars will erupt constantly. The negative outcome of such wars, also known as post-war crises, as they are called, will increase constantly, and therefore the crisis will continue to escalate and the scenes of chaos and instability will be seen increasingly in different parts of the world," he said.

Danura reiterated that the United States has the most military intervention in the world through incursions or by planning military coups and messing with other countries' internal affairs.

The principle of non-interference, which is one of the founding principles of the UN Charter, is not respected by the United States, Danura told Xinhua.

"As soon as any crisis occurs anywhere in the world, we will find that the first party to give itself the right to intervene is the United States, which is also the first to set itself up as a custodian of democracy and human rights in the world without being asked to do so and without the support of international legitimacy," he said.

The scholar said the United States spares no pains to achieve its interest, even if it was at the expense of other countries' stability and prosperity.

Whenever there is a crisis between two countries, the United States is always the quickest "to send forces or to issue political judgments or to intervene as a force that favors one party over another in accordance with its own interests," Danura said.

Moreover, he stressed that the United States has historically played the primary role in destroying the international legal system and disrespecting UN resolutions either directly or through proxies.

The country's backup plan to create chaos and force other states is imposing economic sanctions -- another means to use when it cannot use the military one, said Danura.

"There is always a tendency to inflict economic destruction when the U.S. military arm can't work freely or when the public opinion in the U.S. doesn't support or ready for a military action against a certain country very far from the territory of the United States," he added.

