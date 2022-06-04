Chinese ambassador: We hope the U.S. will be a good golf player

HOUSTON, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the United States will be a good golf player like Tiger Woods, not a boxer like Mike Tyson, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said on Thursday.

The right way for China and the United States to get along is mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Qin said when addressing the Asia Society Texas Center in Houston, the largest city of U.S. state Texas.

He said that the China policy speech delivered by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week shows America's serious misunderstanding and misjudgment of the time and of China, and highlights two countries' differences on some major issues.

The core message of Blinken's speech is that the United States will harness its national strengths to conduct comprehensive and intense strategic competition with China, Qin said.

"China and the U.S. do compete in some areas. But such competition should be fair and healthy, and it should make both sides better and stronger," said Qin. "It should not be a zero-sum game and the winner takes all."

The Chinese ambassador hoped that Washington "will not take containing and suppressing other countries as its goal, because that will only lead itself astray."

While acknowledging that the China-U.S. relationship is facing complex and severe challenges, Qin said the future of the relationship depends on the two sides making the right choice.

It is hoped that the ship of China-U.S. relations go through the ongoing storm and dangerous shoals, and return to the right track of healthy and stable development as soon as possible, he said.

