Situation of refugees and migrants to the US worrisome as border becomes more impenetrable

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

For a long time, the US has been lecturing other countries on human rights. But the way the US treats migrants and refugees to the country highlights its hypocrisy on this issue.

Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US has been fueling the conflict by pouring weapons into Ukraine while announcing that it will accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, which is a small number compared to the millions of Ukrainians who have fled their country. The truth is out there: it seems that the US does not intend to deliver on that promise at all, as evidenced by only the 12 Ukrainian refugees resettled by the country in March.

Its commitment to taking in refugees and respecting human rights is just an empty slogan. For instance, the US has built a wall along its border with Mexico, while American border patrol agents on horseback once even whipped migrants attempting to cross the border. Meanwhile, the US has held illegal migrants in detention facilities with poor conditions for long periods of time, where a family separation policy has been enforced that tears children away from their parents. All these facts indicate that the US is also a violator of the human rights of refugees and migrants.

Instead of interfering in the affairs of other countries, the US should earnestly review its poor record and redress its crimes on the issue of refugees and migrants.

