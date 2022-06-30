Finland to end COVID-19 border health measures

Xinhua) 19:47, June 30, 2022

HELSINKI, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Public health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic are coming to an end at Finland's border crossing points, authorities said.

As of Friday, travelers are no longer required to present a vaccination certificate, a negative test result or a proof of recovery from COVID-19 when entering the country, said the Finnish institute for health and welfare in a press release Thursday.

The end of COVID-19 border health measures applies to travelers within the EU and beyond, it said.

The Finnish Border Guard is expecting an increase in arrivals from non-EU countries, particularly Schengen visa holders who come to Finland for shopping and for transit to other Schengen countries, said Tuomas Laosmaa, head of the border inspections unit, in an interview with national radio Yle.

He said the number of border crossings into Finland would reach half of the pre-COVID-19 level in a few months, but a complete return to the 2019 volume would take longer.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)