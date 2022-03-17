People enjoy leisure time in Helsinki, Finland
A man enjoys sunshine in Kaivopuisto of Helsinki, Finland, March 16, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
People bask in the sun at the stairs of the Helsinki Cathedral in Helsinki, Finland, March 16, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
People bask in the sun at a marketplace in Helsinki, Finland, March 16, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
People enjoy sunshine in Kaivopuisto of Helsinki, Finland, March 16, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
People play basketball in Kaivopuisto of Helsinki, Finland, March 16, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
Swans are seen in the sea in Kaivopuisto of Helsinki, Finland, March 16, 2022. (Photo by Matti Matikainen/Xinhua)
Photos
