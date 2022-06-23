Xi calls on BRICS countries to forge ahead with innovation, cooperation

Xinhua) 23:13, June 23, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on BRICS countries to continue to break new ground in innovation and stimulate cooperation potentials and vitality.

"Attempts to obstruct the innovation and development of other countries and retain their own hegemonic status through technology monopoly, blockades and barriers are destined to fail," Xi said at the 14th BRICS Summit via video link.

Xi stressed efforts to improve global technological governance to allow more people to access technological achievements.

He highlighted progress in efforts to blaze a new path for synergizing the five countries' industrial policies this year, including the accelerated development of the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center launched in Xiamen of east China's Fujian Province.

Moves have also been taken to build a talent pool to enhance cooperation on innovation and entrepreneurship, Xi added.

