Red Cross Society of China receives IFRC's highest award

Xinhua) 08:59, June 21, 2022

GENEVA, June 20 (Xinhua) -- In a unanimous decision, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has granted the Henry Davison Award, its highest distinction, to the Red Cross Society of China.

The awardees also included the Ethiopian Red Cross Society, the Red Crescent Society of Iran and an outstanding volunteer recommended by the Somali Red Crescent Society.

Established by the IFRC in 2003 and named after the federation's founder, Henry Davison, the award is presented biannually in recognition of "outstanding service in improving the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity."

The President of the Red Cross Society of China, Chen Zhu, said after the award ceremony that over the years, his organization has been active in domestic disaster relief, emergency rescue, major disease relief and donation of blood, blood stem cell and organs, while also supporting millions of Chinese families by helping the fight against poverty.

On the international scene, the Red Cross Society of China has actively supported the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a wide range of medical and humanitarian equipment and supplies to the movement's members. It has coordinated the work of several groups of Chinese experts in Iran, Iraq, Italy and other countries and regions.

Chen said that the award is a full recognition of his whole country's and society's contribution to global development and progress.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the IFRC is the world's largest humanitarian network supporting local Red Cross and Red Crescent action in more than 192 countries and bringing together almost 15 million volunteers for the good of humanity.

