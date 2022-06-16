Awesome wooden handicrafts

(People's Daily App) 14:57, June 16, 2022

What can bamboo and wood be used for? Meet this reclusive woodworking artist who created a limited-edition handbag, a bubble machine and a natural thermos cup, each of which shows the exquisite workmanship that Chinese people are born with.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)