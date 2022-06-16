Home>>
Awesome wooden handicrafts
(People's Daily App) 14:57, June 16, 2022
What can bamboo and wood be used for? Meet this reclusive woodworking artist who created a limited-edition handbag, a bubble machine and a natural thermos cup, each of which shows the exquisite workmanship that Chinese people are born with.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pic story: inheritor of traditional Dong ethnic silver ornaments craftsmanship
- Post-90s girls integrate modern elements into traditional silver accessories
- Miniature models: A tiny recreation of the real world
- Young man creates fine filigree inlay ornaments in Chongqing
- Master craftsmen at Palace Museum gain widespread attention after sharing videos showcasing repairs to antique clocks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.