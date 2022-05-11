Miniature models: A tiny recreation of the real world

May 11, 2022

A simple and warm countryside courtyard home or the mysterious and spectacular Loulan ancient city… Both can be restored by a creator of models through a pair of skillful hands. Even details down to a small tree or a string of red peppers are presented. Let's take a look at the exquisite works of modelers!

(Compiled by Liang Yuting)

