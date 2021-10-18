Home>>
Amazing handmade wooden vehicles
Mao Fengxiang, a 28-year-old carpenter from a village in Zunyi, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, posted a video on Thursday displaying the varieties of vehicles he has made from wood, on his account on Kuaishou, a short video social platform in China.
Mao has continuously updated his woodworking videos on the platform since 2019, earning himself 6 million followers.
