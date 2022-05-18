Post-90s girls integrate modern elements into traditional silver accessories

Xinhua) 09:38, May 18, 2022

Zhang Aoyu welds silver accessory product at workshop in Xilinhot of Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 16, 2022.

Tergel, a girl of the Mongolian ethnic group, and Zhang Aoyu, all born in the 1990s, have been busy with their silver accessory making business with Mongolian characteristics in Xilinhot of Xilingol League. They knew each other as college students at Inner Mongolia Normal University in the year of 2014 and their common interests in traditional ethnic arts made the two girls a pair of good friends.

After graduation, Tergel and Zhang Aoyu chose to start up their own business, which has integrated fashionable elements into traditional silver accessory making. They sell their silver accessory products both online and offline, including the popular live-streaming sales, to have their products publicized and attract more young customers to be fascinated by their traditional silver accessories with modern elements. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

