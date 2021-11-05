Craftsman's bamboo weaving technique amazes netizens

Xinhua) 10:16, November 05, 2021

Pan Yunfeng carries a bamboo pole home at Hengling Village in Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 2, 2021. A bamboo weaver in Hangzhou has amazed netizens after short videos of him turning thick bamboo into delicate slices were uploaded on social media platforms including TikTok. Pan Yunfeng, 51, makes pot brush, baskets, umbrellas and even bathtubs out of bamboo on TikTok. He started learning bamboo weaving at an early age and began to publish his works in 2019. With over 4.5 million followers on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) and the most popular video garnering about 2 million likes, Pan has become a genuine influencer for netizens by promoting the traditional art simply using his own bare hands. Carrying a history of 2,000 years, bamboo weaving art was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008. "Bamboo weaving has become an integral part of my life. I will work my best to preserve and pass on the craft," Pan said. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

