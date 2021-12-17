Craftsman dedicated to miniature ceramics in Jingdezhen, E China

Xinhua) 08:23, December 17, 2021

Wang Wenhua makes a miniature ceramics work in Jingdezhen of east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 14, 2021. Wang Wenhua, whose hometown is Fuyang in east China's Anhui Province, came to Jingdezhen of Jiangxi over a decade ago. Videos of Wang making miniature ceramics have gone viral on overseas Internet platforms recently. Wang decided to work on miniature ceramics after realizing that people care only about the largest ceramics while neglecting their opposite. He hopes that more and better pieces of miniature ceramics could be made in the future as the traditional Chinese culture is being recognized by the whole world gradually. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

