Chinese craftsman from Yunnan breathes life into wood

(People's Daily App) 15:30, November 23, 2021

Cranes, fowers, bamboo, and pine groves. Imagine carving out these patterns on the surface of wood. The art of wood sculpture in Jianchuan county, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, can be traced to the Tang dynasty, and was later spread to Guizhou, Sichuan, Tibet and even Southeast Asian countries. It is hence known to be the hometown of wood sculpture.

Watch a Chinese craftsman from Jianchuan county unfold the beauty of wood sculpture, a time-enduring art form bearing the culture of the ethnic minority.

