Friday, April 22, 2022

Young man creates fine filigree inlay ornaments in Chongqing

(Ecns.cn) 10:22, April 22, 2022

Gu Guoqiang, a post-90s young man makes ornaments with filigree inlay techniques in Chongqing, April 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

The traditional filigree inlay making technology is a representative of Chinese craftsmanship, and was included in the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2008.


