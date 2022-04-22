Young man creates fine filigree inlay ornaments in Chongqing

Ecns.cn) 10:22, April 22, 2022

Gu Guoqiang, a post-90s young man makes ornaments with filigree inlay techniques in Chongqing, April 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

The traditional filigree inlay making technology is a representative of Chinese craftsmanship, and was included in the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2008.

