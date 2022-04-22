Home>>
Young man creates fine filigree inlay ornaments in Chongqing
(Ecns.cn) 10:22, April 22, 2022
Gu Guoqiang, a post-90s young man makes ornaments with filigree inlay techniques in Chongqing, April 21, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)
The traditional filigree inlay making technology is a representative of Chinese craftsmanship, and was included in the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2008.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
- New faces called up for Chinese national women's volleyball team while Zhu Ting missing
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.