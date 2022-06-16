Pic story: inheritor of traditional Dong ethnic silver ornaments craftsmanship

Xinhua) 08:21, June 16, 2022

Craftsman Wu Gongneng weighs silver ornaments at the workshop in Guyi Township of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022. Wu Gongneng, 59, is an inheritor of intangible cultural heritage of making traditional Dong ethnic silver ornaments. Wu inherited the craft from his father and has been engaged in the career for more than 40 years. At present, his son is learning the silver ornaments making skill from him. Wu and his son share the same wish of passing on this traditional craftsmanship from generation to generation. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Craftsman Wu Gongneng (R) and his son Wu Weibing make silver ornament at the workshop in Guyi Township of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022.

Craftsman Wu Gongneng forges silver ornament at the workshop in Guyi Township of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022.

Craftsman Wu Gongneng makes silver ornament at the workshop in Guyi Township of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022.

Craftsman Wu Gongneng makes silver ornament at the workshop in Guyi Township of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022.

Craftsman Wu Gongneng shows his handmade silver ornaments at the workshop in Guyi Township of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022.

Craftsman Wu Gongneng (R) and his son Wu Weibing make silver ornament at the workshop in Guyi Township of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022.

Craftsman Wu Gongneng checks the quality of silver bracelets at the workshop in Guyi Township of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022.

Craftsman Wu Gongneng makes silver ornament at the workshop in Guyi Township of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022.

Craftsman Wu Gongneng forges silver ornament at the workshop in Guyi Township of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2022.

