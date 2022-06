We Are China

Photo exhibition on Namibia's indigenous games held in Windhoek

Xinhua) 08:12, June 16, 2022

People visit a photo exhibition on Namibia's indigenous games and traditional sports in Windhoek, Namibia, on June 15, 2022. (Photo by Musa C Kaseke/Xinhua)

