Namibia continues to export beef to China

Pictured are beef carcasses refrigerated at Namibia's meat processing and marketing entity, Meatco, on Sept. 9, 2021, in Windhoek, capital of Namibia. (Xinhua/Musa C Kaseke)

WINDHOEK, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Namibia's meat processing and marketing entity Meatco is still exporting beef to the Chinese market, a spokesperson confirmed to Xinhua.

Meatco spokesperson Rosa Hamukuaja-Thobias told Xinhua that while in the last financial year the company was forced to stop exporting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entity resumed exporting, with the last export of 22 metric tons being shipped to China on Aug. 19.

Workers of Meatco, Namibia's meat processing and marketing entity, are processing beef carcasses at a factory in Windhoek, capital of Namibia, on Sept. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Musa C Kaseke)

"The Chinese market continues to be a strategic market for us and as Meatco we see ourselves continuing with this market in the long run," she added.

Since 2019, a total of 6,217 metric tons have been delivered to date, she added.

Beef products including bone-in and boneless meat products are exported to China, according to the spokesperson.

"This is good business for us," she said.

