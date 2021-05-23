Home>>
In pics: Etosha National Park in Namibia
(Xinhua) 13:07, May 23, 2021
Photo taken on May 15, 2021 shows springboks in Etosha National Park, Namibia. Namibia is home to an array of wildlife, from ostriches and zebras roaming the gravel plains to penguins and seals chilling in the Atlantic currents. (Photo by Wang Peng/Xinhua)
