In pics: Etosha National Park in Namibia

Xinhua) 13:07, May 23, 2021

Photo taken on May 15, 2021 shows springboks in Etosha National Park, Namibia. Namibia is home to an array of wildlife, from ostriches and zebras roaming the gravel plains to penguins and seals chilling in the Atlantic currents. (Photo by Wang Peng/Xinhua)

