China-aided infrastructure project boosts Namibia's gateway position

Guests attend an official groundbreaking ceremony of a China-aided project in Windhoek, Namibia, on May 9, 2022.

WINDHOEK, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China-aided projects continue to support infrastructure development in Namibia with the latest project being the upgrading of Phase 2B of the Windhoek to Hosea Kutako International Airport road.

The project, for which an official groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday, forms part of Namibia's regional trunk routes and includes the construction of a 21.3 km dual-carriage freeway, three interchanges, two river bridges, and drainage structures, Namibia's Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa said during the ceremony held in Windhoek.

"Namibia is positioned as a gateway for imports and exports to and from landlocked neighbors in the SADC (Southern African Development Community) region and China is assisting us with strides in expanding our road network in efforts to achieve the sub-vision and goals for transport as set out in Vision 2030," he said.

The Phase 2B project funded by the Chinese government is expected to take 36 months to complete, he said while commending China for its immense support.

Speaking on the same occasion, charge d'affaires at the Chinese embassy in Namibia, Yang Jun, said the Phase 2B project was proposed by the Namibian government and was supported by the Chinese embassy in an effort to help Namibia become a logistics hub in southern Africa.

"The project was officially confirmed and signed between our governments in Beijing on March 29, 2018," he said, adding that upon completion, the project will improve transport and contribute to the development of Namibia at large.

The project being undertaken by Namibian-registered Chinese firm, Zhong Mei Engineering Group, together with local subcontractors, will create more than 300 jobs and provide technological advancements through skills transfer.

