Confucius Institute offers platform for Namibian students to chase dreams

Xinhua) 08:29, March 24, 2022

WINDHOEK, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Oozing with confidence, Kaarina Nangolo, 26, left Namibian students enrolled at the Confucius Institute (CI) at the University of Namibia (UNAM) in awe with her close to perfect command of the Chinese language during an orientation event held in the capital city, Windhoek on Wednesday.

Nangolo, who is now a medical practitioner at one of the country's state hospitals, was enrolled at the CI at UNAM in 2014, thereafter she received a scholarship to study at China's Dalian Medical Institution in 2015.

Speaking to visibly excited Namibian students at the orientation, Nangolo attributed her current status to the CI in Namibia which prepared her for the journey.

"The Chinese language is a difficult language to learn, but the CI at UNAM taught me a lot, which made it easier for me to transition during my 7-year stint in China," she said.

Nangolo's story like many other Namibian beneficiaries started at the CI in Windhoek, where she learnt the Chinese language from entry-level.

"By the time I attended my tertiary education in China, I had an idea of how to communicate, of which my Chinese language was further refined by further lessons I received in China," she said.

Explaining why she chose China, Nangolo, says she loves the Chinese culture and the language as she believes it is mind-opening and vast opportunities are available through speaking the language.

"Now I can write, read and I do not have a language barrier. To be honest, language is very important in any day to day business and I am glad that I enrolled at the CI. Currently, if I want to do any business in terms of ordering stuff from China, I can do it easily in Chinese," she told Xinhua.

Nangolo emphasized that language is vital to understanding another culture, while she encouraged budding Namibians to enrol and study hard and learn Mandarin.

"For one to understand a culture, one must be able to communicate," she said, adding that during her stay in China she experienced life-changing episodes, from developmental advancements to cultural heritage, which she can later plough back into her local community.

Head of UNAM Department of Humanities and Arts, Herman Beyer, commended students that have enrolled at the CI.

"You are brave to take on the task to tackle the Chinese culture and language being offered at the CI. This is a bold move in unlocking vast potentials in the various fields of your studies," he added.

To further the learning of Chinese language and culture in Namibia, the CI seeks to organize some Chinese cultural activities since the progress made over the years was eroded by the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years, said Liu Dianbo, the CI director at the UNAM.

"We might organize a Chinese Bridge competition and some exchange programmes, with the China University of Geosciences(Beijing). The university is eager and will continue accepting some UNAM staff or students to China for their further study, for a master or PhD degree programme supported by Chinese Government Scholarship," he said.

Furthermore, Liu said the CI will try to reignite some of the Chinese teaching sites this year and offer more Chinese courses to students across the country.

"Currently the challenge the CI in Namibia is facing is that there are not enough Chinese lecturers who can come to Namibia due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "The CI is in the process of luring more potential Chinese lecturers to come to Namibia as the pandemic subsides."

The institute currently offers non-credit Chinese courses in the evening time for many Namibians, he added.

"Due to the COVID-19, we have had to downsize our classes to 20 students, despite many Namibians showing interest in joining the CI at the UNAM," he said.

