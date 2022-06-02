Chinese mainland reports 18 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:15, June 02, 2022

People visit a park in Xujiahui area of Shanghai, east China, June 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported 18 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11 in Beijing and five in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday.

A total of 43 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified, including nine in Guangxi, eight in Shanghai, five each in Tianjin and Shandong, four in Liaoning, and three each in Beijing, Hebei and Sichuan.

With 286 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery, there were 2,047 patients still receiving treatment on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.

