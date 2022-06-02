Chinese mainland reports 18 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 in Beijing
People visit a park in Xujiahui area of Shanghai, east China, June 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Wednesday reported 18 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11 in Beijing and five in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Thursday.
A total of 43 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified, including nine in Guangxi, eight in Shanghai, five each in Tianjin and Shandong, four in Liaoning, and three each in Beijing, Hebei and Sichuan.
With 286 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery, there were 2,047 patients still receiving treatment on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.
Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the mainland's total COVID-19 deaths at 5,226.
Photos
Related Stories
- 286 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
- WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 cancelled due to impact of COVID-19
- Cambodia, China ink deal to build COVID-19 vaccine filling factory in Cambodia
- Interview: Bill Gates proposes pandemic response team, cites China as crucial for global health
- U.S. COVID-19 cases 5 times higher than last Memorial Day weekend: report
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.