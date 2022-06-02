U.S. COVID-19 cases 5 times higher than last Memorial Day weekend: report

Xinhua) 08:40, June 02, 2022

LOS ANGELES, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States was above 110,000 a day during the Memorial Day weekend, five times that of the year before, said a report of American weekly magazine People.

The daily average is also a "significant undercount," with most people testing positive on rapid tests that go unreported or foregoing testing altogether, said the report published on Tuesday.

COVID-19 case numbers are once again high this spring with Omicron and its subvariants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 easily infecting people, even those who are vaccinated and boosted, said the report.

Large portions of the country, particularly the Northwest, Midwest, Florida and the West Coast, are seeing medium or high levels of transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The United States has reported over 83 million COVID-19 cases and more than 1 million related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in the country, the latest figures released by the CDC showed.

