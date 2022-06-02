U.S. COVID-19 cases 5 times higher than last Memorial Day weekend: report
LOS ANGELES, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States was above 110,000 a day during the Memorial Day weekend, five times that of the year before, said a report of American weekly magazine People.
The daily average is also a "significant undercount," with most people testing positive on rapid tests that go unreported or foregoing testing altogether, said the report published on Tuesday.
COVID-19 case numbers are once again high this spring with Omicron and its subvariants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 easily infecting people, even those who are vaccinated and boosted, said the report.
Large portions of the country, particularly the Northwest, Midwest, Florida and the West Coast, are seeing medium or high levels of transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The United States has reported over 83 million COVID-19 cases and more than 1 million related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in the country, the latest figures released by the CDC showed.
Photos
Related Stories
- US govt 'biggest producer of terrorism within or outside America,' victims around the world should sue: experts
- Budget group warns U.S. debt could reach 125 pct of GDP with irresponsible actions
- Buffalo mass shooting exposes systemic, generational racism in society: U.S. media
- Trials show China's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine effective
- Chinese mainland reports 22 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 14 in Beijing
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.