286 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 09:51, June 02, 2022

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- A total of 286 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

The commission said in its daily report that the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 216,898 on the mainland on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)