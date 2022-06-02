Home>>
286 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 09:51, June 02, 2022
BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- A total of 286 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.
The commission said in its daily report that the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 216,898 on the mainland on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cambodia, China ink deal to build COVID-19 vaccine filling factory in Cambodia
- Interview: Bill Gates proposes pandemic response team, cites China as crucial for global health
- U.S. COVID-19 cases 5 times higher than last Memorial Day weekend: report
- Trials show China's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine effective
- Chinese mainland reports 22 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 14 in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.