Interview: Bill Gates proposes pandemic response team, cites China as crucial for global health

NEW YORK, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said that the world needs a special response team to stop the next pandemic and praised China as an important contributor to global health equality.

Gates, also co-chair of the Bill &Melinda Gates Foundation, has just published his new book titled "How to Prevent the Next Pandemics," urging the world to be prepared for future pandemics.

In a recent written interview exclusively with Xinhua, Gates said there are many lessons the world can learn from COVID-19 that can be used to inform the response to future outbreaks.

According to Gates, countries that got testing right early on and utilized masks and social distancing did much better in managing the pandemic.

"Going forward, the world needs to invest in disease monitoring and response with a global, rapid-response team, R&D for diagnostics, vaccines and treatments, and health systems strengthening," he said.

According to Gates, one of the most important ways to protect against future outbreaks will be to create an organization of experts prepared to mount a coordinated response. He proposed the organization name Global Epidemic Response and Mobilization team, or GERM.

Once an outbreak is identified, GERM would work with governments and the World Bank to raise funds quickly. Experts would advise governments and companies on the highest-priority drugs and vaccines. The team would also help coordinate responses such as border closures and recommended mask use.

Gates said there are several areas the world should focus on when it comes to vaccine R&D -- universal vaccines that target several variants or even multiple pathogens; vaccines that offer total protection; vaccines that are easier to administer; vaccines that don't require cold temperatures when being delivered; and expanded production capacity to make new vaccines more quickly.

Gates said China has become an important contributor to global health equity by sharing its expertise and innovations with low-income countries.

"I've seen that leadership clearly over the past 15 years that the Gates Foundation has been working with partners across the country."

China is now helping to adapt its successful malaria surveillance and response approach for use in sub-Saharan Africa.

Gates told Xinhua that a grantee of the Gates Foundation in China is working on biosynthesizing artemisinin, which will help ensure a continuous, affordable supply of anti-malarial drugs in low- and middle-income countries.

According to Gates, the foundation also launched a joint program last year with the National Natural Science Foundation of China to develop new outdoor vector control strategies and tools.

"In the future, I expect China to play a critical role in global pandemic preparedness efforts. Manufacturers have the know-how to produce new tools in large numbers, and the country has the expertise necessary to monitor emerging diseases, strengthen health systems, and accelerate R&D for vaccines, diagnostics and treatments," he said.

According to Gates, since the foundation established its China office in 2007, it has been helping partners accelerate product, technology and systems innovations in health, agricultural development and poverty reduction.

"Our goal is to ensure that the most vulnerable people in China and around the world can benefit from these life-saving innovations," he said, noting the foundation has funded programs to fight infectious diseases such as TB.

In addition, to support agricultural development in Africa and increase smallholder farmers' adaptability to climate change, the foundation has helped partners in China adapt technologies, approaches and models that increase crop yields and farmers' income.

"Over the years, I've witnessed China's huge potential as a source of global health R&D, an important supplier of life-saving tools and products, and a critical contributor to global partnerships in health and development. We'll continue working with our partners in China to help build a healthier, more equitable world," Gates said.

