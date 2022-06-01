247 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:19, June 01, 2022

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- A total of 247 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

The commission said in its daily report that the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 216,612 on the mainland on Tuesday.

