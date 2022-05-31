Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 28 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 16 in Beijing
(Xinhua) 11:13, May 31, 2022
People are about to get on a bus at a bus station in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Monday reported 28 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 16 in Beijing and nine in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday.
