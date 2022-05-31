Home>>
U.S. COVID-19 cases six times more than last year as summer begins: report
(Xinhua) 08:52, May 31, 2022
LOS ANGELES, May 30 (Xinhua) -- As the United States marks Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in the country are more than six times what they were a year ago, according to a report of The Hill.
The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported a seven-day average of 119,725 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. That figure held at 17,887 cases on May 28 of last year, according to the report.
Experts believe the real count of cases is much higher as many were underreported due to at-home COVID-19 tests.
Health officials said the United States amid another COVID-19 wave. They have warned Americans to exercise caution ahead of a possible surge.
