290 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 10:43, May 31, 2022

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- A total of 290 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

The commission said in its daily report that the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 216,365 on the mainland on Monday.

