U.S. COVID-19 7-day average cases more than 6 times year on year

Xinhua) 09:25, May 31, 2022

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The seven-day average daily new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday in the United States is 119,725, more than six times it was last year, The Hill reported Sunday, citing data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The more than fivefold increase comes as health experts have warned Americans to exercise caution ahead of a possible surge, said the article.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who headed up the country's COVID-19 response under then-President Donald Trump, has warned southern U.S. states should prepare for an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the next few months because of "waning immunity," while the north should also expect a surge this winter.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)