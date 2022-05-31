Children killed by guns in U.S. 36.5 times more than in other high income countries: Singaporean observer

Xinhua) 09:04, May 31, 2022

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Children killed by guns in the United States are 36.5 times more than in other high-income countries, said a commentary published by Singapore's English language Asian news network CNA on Monday, citing analysis by the New England Journal of Medicine.

There are nine fatal shootings of children per day in the United States, which means one killing every two hours and 36 minutes, said the commentator Peter Squires, a professor of criminology and public policy at the University of Brighton.

The majority of these killings link to routine crime and gang violence, and overwhelmingly result in the deaths of African-American and minority children, Squires noted.

