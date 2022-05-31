U.S. faces numerous hurdles enacting stricter gun laws: The Guardian

Xinhua) 08:43, May 31, 2022

LONDON, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Despite hundreds of mass shootings unfolding in the United States every year, its Congress has repeatedly failed to pass major gun-control legislation, thanks to "numerous and significant" hurdles, The Guardian has reported.

For starters, bills introduced by the Democrats that seek to expand background checks failed to overcome Senate filibuster staged by most Republicans, it reported last week.

Secondly, even though there is broad support in the United States for certain policies championed by gun-control advocates, opinions are more varied when Americans are asked about their thoughts on stricter gun laws in general, it said, citing a Gallup poll in 2021 which showed only 19 percent of Americans support a ban on handguns.

Judging from its reaction to the horrific Uvalde shooting that killed 19 children, America's "depraved and dysfunctional relationship with firearms" is not going to change anytime soon, The Guardian said in another report.

Some Republicans have put the blame on the parents, suggesting that they take their kids out of public school and put them in a private school, it said.

"If guns made people safer, then the United States would be the safest place in the world," it said. "How many more children have to die before the right accept that the answer to bad guys with guns is not good guys with guns, it's getting rid of guns."

