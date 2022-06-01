China issues guideline on disinfection procedures amid epidemic

Xinhua) 09:35, June 01, 2022

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authorities on Tuesday issued a set of disinfection procedures, banning any "simplistic or unmannerly" conduct of disinfectant workers while spraying disinfectant in the homes of coronavirus-infected people.

Great attention should be attached to disinfection as the fight against COVID-19 continues, according to a circular issued by the State Council COVID-19 response inter-agency task force.

Local health authorities should give an adequate explanation for the necessity of disinfection measures and must respond to public concerns, it added.

In addition to the guidelines on disinfection for disinfectant workers, basic information on disinfection in daily life has also been provided for the public, according to the COVID-19 response task force.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)