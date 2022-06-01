Home>>
Beijing sees dwindling new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:14, June 01, 2022
BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported five locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including four among those quarantined for observation and one from community screening, an official told a press conference.
So far, Beijing has three high-risk areas and 12 medium-risk areas.
Beijing has implemented tiered and dynamic prevention and control measures in different districts, and parts of the city have returned to normal production and life, said Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
