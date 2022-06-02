WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 cancelled due to impact of COVID-19
BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The 46th WorldSkills Competition, also known as WorldSkills Shanghai 2022, has been canceled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
The competition was originally scheduled to be held in east China's Shanghai from Oct. 12 to 17.
"Looking ahead to the future, we have no doubt that when China hosts a WorldSkills Competition, it will be extraordinary," said Chris Humphries, president and chair of the board of WorldSkills International, adding that the cancellation of the competition is with deep disappointment.
The WorldSkills Competition is held every two years. China topped the gold medal tally with 16 gold medals at the 45th WorldSkills Competition, held in Kazan, Russia, in August 2019.
