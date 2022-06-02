Home>>
Daily life in Irpin, Ukraine
(Xinhua) 08:22, June 02, 2022
Photo taken on May 31, 2022 shows a train at a railway station in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Roman Petushkov/Xinhua)
