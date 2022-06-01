Home>>
Five key words to analyze global impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict
(People's Daily App) 08:49, June 01, 2022
The escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine has triggered a world shockwave and made a significant impact on the international order and global security.
As the initiator of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US has imposed extreme sanctions on Russia, willfully damaging the interests of other countries, which has made many developing countries further see the selfishness and hegemony of the United States.
US hegemony is unpopular and the decline of its hegemony is as irreversible as the trend of world multi-polarization.
