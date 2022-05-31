Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Ukraine over phone

Xinhua) 13:04, May 31, 2022

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine during a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

Putin noted that Russia was ready to "facilitate the unhindered sea transit of goods" in coordination with the Turkish side, adding that this also applied to grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

The Turkish president emphasized the need for steps that will "minimize the negative effects of the conflict and build trust by re-establishing the ground of peace between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible."

- - - -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he had talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with both sides agreeing on the need to restore peace in Ukraine.

According to a statement issued by Erdogan's office, the two leaders discussed the recent developments in the Ukrainian crisis, and Erdogan said Turkey attached importance to the project of creating a safe corridor for the export of Ukraine's agricultural products by sea.

Erdogan said Turkey had made every effort to continue the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and that his country was ready to provide the needed support including mediation, the statement said.

- - - -

Russia's Gazprom Export said Monday it would suspend gas supplies to Dutch energy company GasTerra from Tuesday due to its refusal to pay in rubles.

GasTerra announced that it did not intend to pay for the supplied gas in rubles, Gazprom said, adding that it would suspend deliveries from May 31 until a payment is made in accordance with a Russian presidential decree from March.

- - - -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday met with visiting French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to discuss support for Kiev, the presidential press service said.

The parties talked about the assistance in armaments, strengthening sanctions on Russia and bringing Ukraine closer to European Union membership, according to a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website.

- - - -

A new division of the Azov Battalion of Ukraine has been formed in the eastern city of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency reported on Monday.

The soldiers of the newly-formed military unit will defend the Kharkiv region from Russian forces, the agency said.

The Azov Battalion, which is part of the Ukrainian National Guard, took part in the battle for Mariupol, a key Azov Sea port city that had been under siege for more than two months.

