France to deliver more Caesar howitzers to Ukraine: French FM

Xinhua) 08:50, May 31, 2022

KIEV, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Visiting French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Monday that her country will deliver more Caesar howitzers to Ukraine, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

"There will be new deliveries of Caesar self-propelled artillery systems soon, and we will continue to work together in this context," Colonna told a joint media briefing with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev.

Colonna said that France stands ready to become a mediator in Ukraine's open dialogue with Russia if a need arises.

Besides, the French minister said that Paris supports granting Ukraine a candidate status to the European Union under a fast-track procedure.

According to media reports, France has already supplied six Caesar howitzers to Ukraine.

Colonna arrived in Ukraine earlier in the day for a working visit, becoming the highest-ranked French official to visit Kiev since the Russia-Ukraine conflict started on Feb. 24.

